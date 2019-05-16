IDCON 2019 to see true crime stars explore ‘dangerous minds’ of nation’s worst criminals

Investigation Discovery’s hugely popular convention IDCON returns this weekend — with a string of the network’s top stars in attendance.

The sold-out event’s theme for 2019 is ‘Dangerous Minds’ and Monsters and Critics will be there to moderate one of the four main panels.

IDCON 2019 is hosted by legendary journalist and ID star Tony Harris and features an action-packed schedule of activities for true crime fans to enjoy.

The four panels are:

Team in Pursuit , featuring John Walsh and his son Callahan of In Pursuit with John Walsh as they discuss a lifetime of tracking down on-the-run fugitives and finding missing children. This panel will be moderated by People and Entertainment Weekly’s Senior Editor Alicia Dennis.

, featuring John Walsh and his son Callahan of In Pursuit with John Walsh as they discuss a lifetime of tracking down on-the-run fugitives and finding missing children. This panel will be moderated by People and Entertainment Weekly’s Senior Editor Alicia Dennis. Scales of Justice , featuring Sheriff of Charlotte and former detective Garry McFadden (Homicide City), prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi (True Conviction) and Fatima Silva (Reasonable Doubt), and moderated by Michelle Sigona, a contributor to Investigation Discovery’s true crime blog CrimeFeed.

, featuring Sheriff of Charlotte and former detective Garry McFadden (Homicide City), prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi (True Conviction) and Fatima Silva (Reasonable Doubt), and moderated by Michelle Sigona, a contributor to Investigation Discovery’s true crime blog CrimeFeed. Dangerous Minds , delving into the psyche behind those who carry out horrific crimes and what’s needed to bring them to justice — moderated by Monsters and Critics’ very own features writer and critic April Neale, with an all-star line-up including detective Chris Anderson (Reasonable Doubt), former FBI profiler Candice DeLong (Deadly Women), and detectives Rod Demery (Murder Chose Me) and Derrick Levasseur (Breaking Homicide).

, delving into the psyche behind those who carry out horrific crimes and what’s needed to bring them to justice — moderated by Monsters and Critics’ very own features writer and critic April Neale, with an all-star line-up including detective Chris Anderson (Reasonable Doubt), former FBI profiler Candice DeLong (Deadly Women), and detectives Rod Demery (Murder Chose Me) and Derrick Levasseur (Breaking Homicide). Kenda Confidential, featuring Homicide Hunter’s Lt. Joe Kenda in a “fireside chat” with Investigation Discovery’s senior vice president of production Sara Kozak.

The event, being held in an all-new venue, will also see exclusive news being announced and include sneak peeks of what’s coming up later this year on Investigation Discovery, as well as interactive experiences for fans.

All proceeds are being donated to New York’s Silver Shield Foundation, which helps families of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Monsters and Critics will be reporting on the event as it happens — so watch this space!

IDCON 2019 takes place this Saturday, May 18, at Center 415 in New York City from 8.30 am to 5 pm.