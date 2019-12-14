Honor killings perpetrated by Ali Irsan in Houston, Texas: Love and Hate Crime investigates

A series of 3 honor killings took place over 15 years in Houston, Texas. Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan orchestrated the murder of two sons-in-law, and a friend of his daughter, because they had supposedly insulted his family honor.

Police believe that Ali Isran, a conservative Muslim, was enraged by his daughter, Nesreen, marrying Coty Beavers and converting to Christianity. It is believed that in late 2012, he snuck into Beaver’s unlocked Houston apartment, and after waiting for his daughter to leave for work, he shot dead his son-in-law.

Eleven months earlier, investigators believe Ali sent his son Nasim to the home of Gelareh Bagherzadeh, a 30 -year-old Iranian activist. Nasim shot her dead, revenge for her supposedly persuading Nesreen to marry Beavers.

Investigators charged Ali Irsan with murdering Coty Beavers and orchestrating the murder of Gelareh Bagherzadeh. Ali’s wife, Shmou Alrawabdeh, testified against her husband at his trial.

Ali Irsan was found guilty of first-degree murder in August 2018 and was sentenced to death. His son Nasim pleaded guilty to murder the following year and received a 40-year jail sentence; he will be eligible for parole after 20 years.

When looking into Ali Irsan’s past, investigators discovered a 2nd dead son-in-law. Amjad Alidam, 19, married Irsan’s daughter, Nasemah, despite not having her father’s permission. In 1999 Irsan shot and killed Alidam; his daughter later testified against him in the double murder case.

Irsan admits to killing Alidam but claims he did it in self-defense, he argues that his son in law had turned up at the family home demanding his daughter and threatening to kill the family.

Ali Irsan continues to deny his involvement in Beavers’ death. “I’m not guilty; I did not kill the son of a b****. I’m not sorry that he died, but I did not kill him.” he insists.

Nader Irsan, another of Ali’s sons, also maintains his innocence, he has announced he is attending law school in an effort to fix the “broken justice system” and free his father.

