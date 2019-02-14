Gladys Ricart killed on wedding day by Agustin Garcia — Primal Instinct spotlights the case

Gladys Ricart was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Agustin Garcia on her wedding day. Pic credit: New Jersey Department of Corrections and Family Photo

Primal Instinct on Investigation Discovery tonight spotlights the case of Gladys Ricart, who was murdered by her former boyfriend, Agustin Garcia, on her wedding day.

At around 4pm on September 26, 1999, 39-year-old Ricart was at her home in Ridgefield, New Jersey, posing for her final round of photographs before heading off to the church in Flushing, Queens, to marry the love of her life, James Preston Jr., when Garcia walked in.



He told relatives that he was only there to send well-wishes to the bride, but when the then suit-clad 47-year-old walked into the living room area and came face-to-face with Ricart, they soon learned he had other plans.

Garcia took out a 38-caliber Smith and Wesson from his briefcase and fatally shot Ricart three times in front of her family and friends.



Police arrested Garcia at the scene. During the trial, a 10-minute video of the shooting was shown to the court.



Garcia’s attorney stated that he murdered Ricart in an unintentional jealous rage after finding out she was marrying another man, following their break up months earlier.



Ricart ended their violent, seven-year relationship when she caught him cheating on her.



The victim’s relatives stated that Garcia didn’t take rejection too well and began stalking Ricart.



He threatened her with a gun and told her that if she wasn’t going to be with him, she wasn’t going to be with anyone else.

Garcia was hoping to be convicted of manslaughter, but he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the Bergen County Courthouse in 2002. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.



He filed an appeal, claiming after he found out about Ricart getting married, his shock led to temporary insanity. However, his appeal was denied.



Primal Instinct — Forever Mine, airs at 8pm on Investigation Discovery.