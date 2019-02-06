Fugitives Salvador Vaca Garcia and Brian Keith Freeman spotlighted on In Pursuit with John Walsh

Fugitives Salvador Vaca Garcia (L) and Brian Keith Freeman (R). Pic Credit: Colusa Police Department and U.S. Marshals

Fugitives Salvador Vaca Garcia and Brian Keith Freeman, who are both suspected of killing their partners, are featured on Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh.

Salvador Vaca Garcia

Karen Garcia Romero, 21, was reported missing on January 8, 2018, just a few days after her sister was killed in a wrong-way vehicle collision.



At around 3:00 p.m. on January 14, 2018, Colusa Police Department found her dead inside her blue Honda Accord, which was parked outside a shopping center in Woodland, California.



Yolo County Chief Deputy Coroner Gina Moya determined Romero’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.





Murder of Karen Garcia Romero spotlighted on In Pursuit with John Walsh on Investigation Discovery. Pic Credit: Family Photo

Officials named Garcia, the victim’s former boyfriend and father of her daughter, as the murder suspect.



He is accused of killing Romero after they ended their nine-year relationship. Garcia is then accused of transporting her body to Woodland, where he later called a relative to pick him up.

Weeks before her death, Garcia was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

According to Colusa police Chief Joshua Fitch, he and Romero got into an argument and he slapped and threw a water bottle at her.

Police said nine months after Romero’s murder, the stolen van Garcia had been driving was found in Mexico. The fugitive may also be in Mexico asas he has family there.

Brian Keith Freeman

Authorities in Ward, Arkansas, along with the U.S. Marshal, are searching for Brian Keith Freeman, who fled after allegedly confessing to the murder of his 35-year-old ex-fiance, Lori Hannah.

The single mother was found dead inside her home on March 23, 2017



Lori Hannah alleged murder by Brain Keith Freeman spotlighted on In Pursuit with John Walsh on Investigation Discovery. Pic Credit: Family Photo

Investigators say the motive for the killing may have been their breakup.

They are not releasing the cause of death or the circumstances leading up to Hannah’s murder to avoid jeopardizing the case.



Seven days after Freeman went on the run, his truck was found about 300 miles away from Ward, near Royse City, Texas, in an open field with the windows rolled down and the keys still in the ignition.



Freemans’ wallet and driver’s license, as well as other items, were reportedly found inside the vehicle.

Detectives believe he abandoned his truck and walked to a highway where another vehicle was waiting for him.

Freeman is wanted for capital murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Freemans’ whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals Service.



If you have information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local police department.

Neither man should be approached!

In Pursuit with John Walsh — Crocodile Tears, airs at 10:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.