Fugitives Raymond “RJ” McLeod and Maurice Nesbitt featured on In Pursuit with John Walsh

Most wanted fugitives, Raymond “RJ” McLeod and Maurice Nesbitt, spotlighted on In Pursuit with John Walsh on Investigation Discovery. Pic Credit: SD Crime Stoppers and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Two most wanted fugitives, ex-marine Raymond “RJ” McLeod and Maurice Nesbitt, are spotlighted in the latest episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh on Investigation Discovery.

McLeod, 35, of Arizona, Phoenix, is a person of interest in the murder investigation of his girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell, also of Phoenix, who is the daughter of a former police detective.

The 30-year-old single mother of two was found beaten and strangled to death on June 10, 2016, inside an acquaintance’s Allied Gardens apartment complex on Mission Gorge Road in San Diego, California.

Krystal Mitchell allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Raymond McLeod. Pic Credit: Family Photo

Mitchell and McLeod were in the San Diego area visiting friends when the crime occurred.

Police said Mitchell was last seen with McLeod, who fled the scene in a white, four-door vehicle, which was later found abandoned at the San Diego-Mexico border.

McLeod is now on the run.

According to reports, there have been sightings of him in the Central American countries of Belize, Honduras, and Guatemala.

An award of $11,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

In a similar case, 39-year-old Nesbitt is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Rashawn Jackson, 34, of Atlanta, Georgia.

On May 27, 2014, Nesbitt shot Jackson in the head at her apartment on Campbellton Road while her family was in the next room.

Jackson’s mother found her on the floor, clinging to life. She died minutes later.

Apparently, Nesbitt had been physically abusing Jackson for six years, and just before her murder, she ended their relationship.

Nesbitt was arrested on murder charges, but he was subsequently released on bond. He was arrested again for failing to appear in court and was once again released.

Police said in 2017 when he was supposed to make his last court appearance for the verdict and sentencing, Nesbitt cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

A jury found Nesbitt guilty of shooting his girlfriend to death, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nesbitt and McLeod should contact their local FBI offices.

In Pursuit with John Walsh—Deadly Poser airs at 10pm on Investigation Discovery.