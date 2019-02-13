Fugitives Lamont Stephenson and Gloria Schultz featured on In Pursuit with John Walsh

Fugitives Lamont Stephenson, left, and Gloria Schultz, right, spotlighted on In Pursuit with John Walsh. Pic Credit: FBI and Scottsdale Police Department

Fugitives Lamont Stephenson and Gloria Schultz are spotlighted on the latest episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh on Investigation Discovery.

Stephenson is accused of murdering his 40-year-old fiance Olga Dejesus and killing her dog, Lola.



On October 17, 2014, officers were dispatched to Dejesus’ home on North Hawthorne Lane in Newark, New Jersey, after receiving a call from a relative claiming she was found unresponsive in her bed.



Emergency first responders pronounced Dejesus dead at the scene before she was transported to an area hospital.



An autopsy revealed Dejesus and her dog died from asphyxiation.



On November 3, 2014, Stephenson was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Dejesus’ death.



He was last seen on surveillance footage at the Newark Penn Station, just hours after the murder.



Newark police said a motive for the killing is unclear as the couple seemed happy after reconnecting at a high school reunion.



The U.S. District Court of New Jersey issued a federal arrest warrant in September 2017, but he has yet to be brought to justice.



Authorities believe Stephenson fled the state.

He is considered armed and dangerous.



Schultz has been on the run for over two decades after killing 21-year-old college student Angela Maher in a violent crash.



After consuming three or four beers at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona, on July 29, 1994, Schultz got in her van and drove north on Scottsdale Road.



As she was driving, her vehicle suddenly crossed over the center lane and sideswiped another vehicle before slamming head-on into Maher’s car.



Maher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fugitive Gloria Schultz



Gloria Schultz was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Her blood alcohol level was .159.



She was later released without bond on the condition that she submit to a drug test three times a week and check in with the court once a week by phone.



Schultz missed five drug tests and one check-in call.



Before her 2001 trial began, she vanished without a trace.



A jury found her guilty in absentia.



If you have information regarding Schultz’s whereabouts, contact the Scottsdale Police Department.



A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information leading to Stephenson’s arrest.



Anyone with information is asked to contact your local FBI Office.



In Pursuit with John Walsh — Deadly Reunion, airs at 10:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.