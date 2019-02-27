Fugitives Juan Lazaro Abrego and Derek Dean featured on In Pursuit with John Walsh

Fugitives Juan Lazaro Abrego and Derek Dean are featured in the latest episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh on Investigation Discovery.

In July 2008, 28-year-old Elizabeth Bowie was found dead in her apartment in Cobb County, Georgia.

The seventh-grade teacher had been strangled to death.

Police said she was Abrego’s former girlfriend.

A motive for the killing is unknown.

In October 2016, Abrego was listed as a suspect in Bowie’s murder, and he was charged with malice and felony murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities believe he fled to Mexico.

In another case, Dean is on the run after allegedly shooting twin brothers Edward and Edwin Cohee, but only killing one of them.

It was on the fourth of July in 2014 when Dean was celebrating with the Cohee brothers at a home in the 4700 block of Hammett Place in St. Louis, Missouri.

The celebration ended when an argument broke out between Dean and Edward. Edwin tried to intervene and calm them down to no avail.

Dean pulled out a gun and allegedly shot Edwin before turning the gun on his brother.

Edwin ran to safety behind a truck, but unfortunately for Edward, he was shot three more times.

The brothers were transported to an area hospital, where Edward was pronounced dead.

Edwin was injured, but he survived the shooting.

Dean has since been in hiding, officials said.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Dean’s arrest.

If you have information regarding Dean’s whereabouts, contact your local police department.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Abrego, you are asked to contact the Cobb Sheriff’s Office at 770-499-4633, or your local law enforcement agency.

In Pursuit with John Walsh — When Good Meets Evil, airs at 10:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.