Fugitives John Blauvelt and Rudy Fernandez are spotlighted in the latest episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh on Investigation Discovery.

John is wanted for the murder of his 22-year-old estranged wife, Catherine Blauvelt.

At around 3pm on October 24, 2016, Catherine spoke to a relative and said she was on her way home from work.

When she didn’t arrive, her mother reported her missing. She said it was unlike her daughter to stay out all night.

Catherine is married to John, but they were estranged, which is why Catherine was living with her mother.

Two days later, relatives found Catherine’s lifeless body in the basement of an abandoned house on SE Main Street in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

She had been stabbed to death with a knife.

Her black 2011 Ford Focus was found abandoned at a car wash on White Horse Road in Greenville County — several miles from where her body was found.

A medical examiner with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled Catherine’s death a homicide.

Her husband is a suspect in her killing.

John is being charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon.

Police believe John fled to South Carolina and his physical appearance may have changed.

Fernandez is also wanted by police for the murder of his 19-year-old estranged girlfriend, Griselda Sandoval.

On October 7, 2001, police believe Fernandez followed Sandoval to her job at a medical office at 59 S. Milliken Avenue in Ontario, California, where he allegedly beat and fatally shot her in a jealous rage.

Fernandez reportedly fled the scene in her vehicle and went to his godmother’s home in East Los Angeles.

Sandoval’s car was found abandoned three days after her death.

Police believe Fernandez may be hiding in Mexico.

Anyone with information regarding Fernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department.

If you know of John’s whereabouts, police asked that you contact the Simpsonville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

In Pursuit with John Walsh — Savage Soldier, airs at 10:00 pm on Investigation Discovery.