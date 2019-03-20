20th March 2019 1:59 PM ET

Fugitives Alicia Osibin and Frederick McLean are featured in the latest episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh on Investigation Discovery.

Alicia is wanted in connection to the death of her 90-year-old adoptive mother, Mary Osibin.

Just days after Mary was reported missing on November 27, 2015, her body was found inside a garbage barrel at her home in the 1000 block of Leneve Place in El Cerrito, California.

The Contra Costa County coroner’s office determined that Mary’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and they believe she died months before her remains were found.

An investigation led to Alicia as the suspect. A warrant is issued for her arrest.

However, she has not been seen since August 2015.

Police believe she may be hiding in Arizona or Southern California.

McLean is also on the run.

In January 2005, he was charged with molesting a child under the age of 14.

The sex offender is accused of molesting and manipulating at least seven children over a 20-year period.

He is also a Jehovah’s Witness who police said he met most of his alleged victims through the church, which is how he gained their trust.

Investigators believe he could be in Northern San Diego County or Southern Riverside areas, but he could be anywhere as he may have had $100,000 cash at the time of his disappearance.

Both fugitives are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Alicia or McLean, police ask that you contact your local police department.

In Pursuit with John Walsh — Deadly Daughter, airs at 10:00 pm on Investigation Discovery.