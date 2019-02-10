Felecia Collier and serial killer boyfriend Chester Turner spotlighted on Evil Lives Here

Serial killer Chester Turner murdered 15 women. Evil Lives Here on Investigation Discovery spotlights the case. Pic Credit: California Department of Corrections

Felecia Collier recounts the moment her serial killer boyfriend, Chester Turner, almost died during a violent domestic dispute, but he survived.

After uncovering his murderous past, she wishes he had died. Evil Lives Here on Investigation DIscovery features the case.

Collier and Turner met when they were children and began dating in 1992 and later had a child together.

According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, their unstable relationship turned violent and a “relative of Collier intervened and shot Turner” in the abdomen.

Collier feared that her boyfriend would succumb to his injuries, but he managed to make it through the ordeal and continue his secret killing spree.

Although Turner had a criminal record of “primarily minor drug offenses and a single rape,” officials said they wouldn’t have considered him a serial killer as he lived a quiet life working as a cook and pizza delivery man, but he was.

Between 1987 and 1998, Turner murdered and raped 14 women in Las Vegas, California, and an unborn child of one of the victims.

DNA evidence linked him to the murders.



Las Vegas police believe he may have murdered five more women, but there is no evidence linking him to the crimes.

On April 30, 2007, Turner was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to death.

Evil Lives Here – I Was His First Victim, airs at 9:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.