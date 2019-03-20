20th March 2019 6:19 PM ET

Fugitive Robert Brumfield III who was featured on Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh last month has been captured.

Brumfield was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department and the FBI for his alleged involvement in a robbery that took place in December 2013. An armored car was targeted in New Orleans and during the robbery Chase Bank Loomis employee Hector Trochez, 45, was murdered.

Brumfield was featured on the “15 Seconds of Shame” segment of the show and where his photo was shown. The FBI had advised that he should be considered armed and dangerous and warned the public not to approach him.

Police in Houston, Texas, finally tracked him down on Monday, after they received a tip that he was living in the area. After a brief chase on foot, he was caught and arrested.

It is expected that Brumfield, now 25-year-old, will now be extradited to New Orleans.

Three of the six who were wanted for the murder are already likely to face the death penalty, with LilBear George, Chukwudi Ofomata and Curtis Johnson Jr. all having being charged. Two other men also face charges with Jeremy Esteves and Jasmine Theophile also accused of being part of the crew who carried out the heist.

