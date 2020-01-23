Fugitive – Jory Worthen

John Walsh goes on the trail of fugitive Jory Worthen, who is wanted for the murder of Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Marshall. The bodies of Alyssa and her son were found in June 2019 at their home in Camden, Arkansas, after family members had reported them missing. Alyssa, 20-years-old, had been in a relationship with Worthen.

There is a substantial amount of evidence to suggest that 23-year-old Worthen is the killer; however, he has so far managed to evade justice.

Montez Woods has been accused of helping Worthen escape; he allegedly met the fugitive while he was on the run from cops and gave him $400 in cash. Woods pleaded guilty to Hindering Apprehension and received five years probation.

He said, “I feel bad cause that girl died, and I’m the only person that knew where he was at.”

As of writing, Worthen remains at large, and police say they have uncovered information that Worthen may be hiding in Alaska, Canada, or somewhere in the western U.S. There is a $7000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Worthen is described as white, 6 ft 2, and weighs approximately 157 pounds.

Fugitive – Derrell Demon Brown

Meanwhile, Callahan Walsh follows the trail of Derrell Demon Brown. Brown is wanted in connection with another double homicide and has been on the run from the law since March 2019. He shot dead the two women he was living with, Cherletta Baber-Bey, 45, and Keyona Griffin, 25, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Authorities first thought he had fled to Atlanta, Georgia, but the trail ran cold. In August, police in Columbus Ohio announced that they suspected he was in or around their city. They warned the public that he was likely armed and dangerous. They are already multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Brown is described as African-American, 5’8” and about 180 pounds.

Grand Rapids Police Department located in Grand Rapids, MI is seeking Derrell Demon Brown (b/m, 02-03-74) who is a person of interest in a double homicide that occurred in Grand Rapids, MI on March 2019. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) August 29, 2019

Follow the two cases on In Pursuit With John Walsh at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.