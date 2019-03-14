By Angelica N. Sumter

Donald DuBray brutally murdered Suzette Pritchard and possibly killed Morris Davis. Dead of Night on Investigation Discovery takes a closer look at the case.

Davis was a 23-year-old who worked at Howard’s Pizza as a pizza delivery man.

On the night of April 5, 1985, Davis was delivering a pizza to a vacant house on 1015 6th Avenue Northwest in Great Falls, Montana, when he was ambushed and shot nine times before being robbed of his money pouch.

When Davis failed to return to the pizza shop, a second delivery guy was sent to the home, and that’s when his body was discovered.

One of the first emergency responders at the scene was Davis’ younger brother, Cliff, who was working as a paramedic that night.

Police suspected DuBray of murdering Davis when ballistics tests from a .22 caliber pistol linked him to the crime.

However, the accuracy of those tests was called into question, and DuBray was not arrested.

Just a year later, in the same town, another murder took place.

Pritchard was an 18-year-old aspiring teacher who worked at a Town Pump convenience store on 10th Avenue South as a store clerk.

When she took a solo overnight shift on October 6, 1986, DuBray walked into the store and stabbed her 24 times before he robbed the store of $300.

Emergency first responders pronounced Pritchard dead at the scene.

In 1997, police received a tip from an informant who claimed DuBray committed the murders.

Further investigation led to DuBray’s arrest in January 1998.

He was charged and convicted of deliberate homicide, theft, and robbery.

DuBray was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2016, DuBray was found dead in his jail cell at the Montana State Prison at the age of 55.

Before his death, former Great Falls Police Detective John Cameron stated that he tried to get DuBray to confess to killing Davis, but he was unsuccessful.

Davis’ death remains unsolved.

Dead of Night — That’s My Brother, airs at 9:00 pm on Investigation Discovery.