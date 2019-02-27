DJ Ervin Holton was murdered by Omar Robinson and Patrick Hughes — See No Evil spotlights the case

The murder of DJ Ervin Holton by Omar Robinson and Patrick Hughes is spotlighted in the latest episode of See No Evil on Investigation Discovery.

On November 23, 2012, the 43-year-old was fatally shot while sitting outside on the porch of his home on 147 W. Saint Joseph Street in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Hughes was arrested in connection to Holton’s death after his cellmate at Northampton County Prison told police he admitted to murdering Holton because of his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Green.

Apparently, after ending her relationship with Hughes, Green started dating Holton and Hughes wasn’t too fond of it.

Hughes’ cellmate told police that Robinson was also involved in the murder, but he only did it because he owed Hughes money.

An investigation revealed that on the night of Holton’s murder, Hughes and Robinson were in a Honda Odyssey minivan.

Gunshot residue was found on the steering wheel and on the inside door handle, police said.

Hughes and Robinson denied killing Holton, but officials said cell phone records placed them at or near the scene of the crime.

After a Northampton County jury deliberated for 24 hours, they found Hughes and Robinson guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They were sentenced to life in prison.

See No Evil — Run From The Scene airs at 9:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.