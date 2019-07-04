The disappearance of Ashley Summers is featured on Investigation Discovery’s true crime TV show What Happened On July 4th?

In July 2007, Summers and her mother got into an argument, which prompted her to pack her belongings and move in with her great-uncle, Kevin Donathan, in the 2100 block of West 96th Street, near Madison Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio.

Summers — who was 14 at the time — would often run away from home and live with a relative. She’d eventually make her way back home, but this time, she didn’t as she seemed to have vanished without a trace.

Just one month after Summers went missing, she called her mother. She told her that she was okay and not to worry, and that was the last time anyone has heard from her.

Cleveland police officials believed the teen’s disappearance may have been connected to Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight, who all vanished from the same neighborhood, but their theory was quickly dismissed in 2013 when the girls were rescued from Ariel Castro’s home, where they were being held captive.

The FBI continued their search for the missing teen, but they have yet to receive any leads in the case.

If anyone has information regarding the disappearance of Ashley Summers, you are asked to contact the FBI in Cleveland at (216) 522-1400.

