The killings of Todd Kohlhepp will be the subject of Investigation Discovery’s limited series Serial Killer: Devil Unchained.

An investigation began on November 3, 2016, when Spartanburg County Sheriff’s officers found a woman named Kala Brown, who had been missing for two months, alive and chained inside a metal shipping container on Kohlhepp’s 100-acre property in Woodruff, South Carolina.

Kohlhepp, a registered sex offender and real estate agent, was arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Jail on kidnapping charges, but it would soon be upgraded to murder after he confessed to murdering seven people, including Brown’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Charlie Carver, who was reported missing on August 31, 2016.

Carver’s body was found on Kohlhepp’s property. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police officials also located the bodies of a couple, Johnny and Meagan Coxie who had been missing since December 2015, buried on the property. Meagan was shot in the head and Johnny was shot in the torso.

Four other victims were identified as Scott Ponder, Brian Lucas, Beverly Guy, and Chris Sherbert, who police said were all shot and killed in 2003 at a Superbike Motorsports store in Chesnee.

In 2017, Kohlhepp pled guilty to seven murder charges to avoid the death penalty, which brought swift justice to the families. Judge Derham Cole sentenced him to seven consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

