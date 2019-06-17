Death of Codi ‘Geno’ Joyce is spotlighted on Breaking Homicide

The death of Codi “Geno” Joyce is being spotlighted in the latest episode of Breaking Homicide on Investigation Discovery.

In the early hours of September 27, 2015, police officers were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of Shady Avenue in Munhall, Pennsylvania, after a 911 call from a neighbor complaining about the noise. When they arrived at the scene, they found Joyce unconscious.

Emergency first responders transported the 23-year-old to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A medical examiner stated that although Joyce had severe head trauma, his cause of death was asphyxiation after his neck had been compressed.

Allegheny County Police ruled his death a homicide, and police later questioned four men who were said to have gotten into a physical altercation with Joyce in the moments leading up to his death.

The men told police that Joyce’s death was an accident. They stated that they told Joyce to leave the party when he became drunk and belligerent. A toxicology report indicated that Joyce’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Joyce supposedly left the party, but he came back and that’s when things escalated. While the men were restraining him, he went unconscious. They made no mention of how he sustained head trauma.



However, family members aren’t buying their story. John Joyce said he believes his son was beaten, choked, and stomped on by the four men following an argument.

No one has been charged in connection to Joyce’s death because police officials said they are unclear as to which of the men caused his death. However, the investigation remains open.

Breaking Homicide — Justice For Geno, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.