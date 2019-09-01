The case of David and Louise Turpin, who abused and held their children in captivity, is featured in the latest episode of Evil Lives Here on Investigation Discovery.

For nearly two decades, 13 children—whose ages range from 2 to 29—were held captive in deplorable conditions by their parents, David, 56, and Louise, 49, at their home in Perris, California, where they were tortured, beaten, and starved.

The Turpin children were given one meal a day and were allowed to take one shower per year. As punishment, David and Louise would tie their children with ropes, chains, and padlocks.

On January 14, 2018, the abuse came to an abrupt end when one of the Turpin children, a 17-year-old girl, grabbed a deactivated cell phone and escaped the house of horrors by climbing out of a window and alerted authorities.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the home, they noticed the children were malnourished and appeared to look much younger than they were.

An investigation revealed that the Turpin children were thwarted from seeing a doctor and a dentist for over four years.

Investigators stated that the children were homeschooled, but they appeared to lack basic knowledge about life. One child did not know what a police officer was, and another child didn’t know what medication was.

David and Louise were arrested and charged with torture, abuse of dependent adults, and false imprisonment.

They were booked into the Riverside County Jail on a $9-$12 million bond.

In February 2019, David and Louise pled guilty to 14 felony charges. The couple was later sentenced to 25 years to life in prison as a part of a plea deal.

Due to their age, they will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years, according to the California law.

Evil Lives Here — My Twisted Sister, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.