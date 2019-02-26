The latest episode of Hometown Homicide on Investigation Discovery features the case of 15-year-old Danielle Locklear, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Je’Michael Malloy.

At around 9:45 .p.m. on March 11, 2014, Locklear left her home in Hope Mills, North Carolina.

The SouthView High School freshman lied to her grandfather and said she was going to return a book to her friend and that she would be back.

Instead, she met up with her estranged boyfriend.

Earlier that day, Locklear lied to Malloy, a senior at Cape Fear High School, and said she was pregnant, which reportedly infuriated him.

He told her that if she came over, he would kill her.

When the pair met up, they got into a heated argument and Malloy strangled her. He then put a sock in her mouth when he thought he heard someone approaching them.

Afterward, Malloy contacted his friend and classmate, Dominic Lock, to help him get rid of her body.

Locklear was missing for several weeks before her body was found in the South River, near Autryville with concrete blocks weighing her down.

According to the state Medical Examiner’s Office, Locklear’s cause of death was asphyxia.

Malloy later confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend.

An investigation revealed that Locklear was killed in a crime of passion; therefore, Malloy was charged with second-degree murder.

He pled guilty and was sentenced to 25 to 31 years in prison.

Lock was initially charged with second-degree murder, but after taking a plea bargain and pleading guilty to accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, he was sentenced to six to eight years in prison.

Hometown Homicide — Local Girl Gone, airs at 9:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.