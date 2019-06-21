The Last 24 on Investigation Discovery will delve deeper into the murder-for-hire plot against Corey Kitts that was arranged by his wife, Monique Kitts, and executed by Karl Howard.

On July 9, 2010, Corey was found dead by his children in the bedroom of his home at 3120 River Landing Drive in Addis, Louisiana. The 40-year-old had been shot three times — once in the ear, neck, and cheek.

An investigation revealed that Monique wanted her husband dead to collect insurance money. She asked David Johnson, who she was having an affair with, to commit the crime, but he backed out. He ultimately got someone else to do the job, his friend Karl Howard.

He went into the Kitts home and fatally shot Corey while he was sleeping before staging the scene to make it look like a robbery turned homicide.

During police interrogation, Monique denied having her husband murdered. She said she had no reason to kill him as she considered him her world.

Following a three-week trial, Monique was found guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Howard was also found guilty of murdering Corey, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

The Last 24 — No Sleep For The Wicked, airs at 11 pm on Investigation Discovery.