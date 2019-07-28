The Chardon High School shooting by Thomas Lane III is spotlighted on Impact Of Murder on Investigation Discovery.

At around 7:30 am on February 27, 2012, just before classes began, students were eating breakfast in the cafeteria when Lane, 17, of Chardon, Ohio, who was sitting at a table by himself wearing a shirt with the word “killer” on it, stood up and began shooting 10 rounds into the crowd with a 22 caliber handgun.

Five students were struck by the bullets, but only three were killed. Danny Parmertor, 16, Demetrius Hewlin, 16, and 17-year-old Russell King Jr. all died.

Nick Walczak, who was 17 at the time, was left paralyzed from the waist down, but doctors said they were hopeful he would walk again.

After the shooting, Lane fled the scene, but he was captured on Woodin Road near his vehicle. He was charged with three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of attempted aggravated murder, and one count of felonious assault.

Classmates described Lane, a sophomore at Chardon High School, as a quiet kid who became interested in the Goth sub culture soon after entering high school. His Facebook page listed some of his interests as anime and hunting with primative weapons.

On February 26, 2013, he pled guilty to the Chardon High School shooting, but he didn’t reveal his motive.

When Geauga County Common Pleas Court Judge David Fuhry sentenced Lane to three life sentences without the possibility of parole, he wore a shirt with the word killer on it, which he had written himself.

