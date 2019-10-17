Case of the South Hill Rapist Kevin Coe featured on Shattered

The case of the South Hill Rapist, Kevin Coe, is featured in the latest episode of Shattered on Investigation Discovery.

On the night of October 23, 1980, Julie Harmia—who was 27 at the time—ended her shift as an assistant manager at Zales jewelry store in Spokane County, Washington.

She got off the bus and began walking to her home on the corner of 22nd Avenue and Rebecca Street, where she and her husband had just moved in.

Moments later, a man jogged past her and hid behind a nearby RV. Harmia initially thought he was playing a game with someone until he attacked her.

He covered her mouth with his glove-covered hand and dragged her to a vacant area and raped her while asking her inappropriate questions about her sex life.

It was dark, and Harmia wasn’t able to see his face, but when a passing car shined its headlights in their direction, she got a good look at her attacker’s face.

Harmia was later able to pick him out in a police line-up. That’s when she uncovered her alleged attacker’s name was Kevin Coe.

The following year, another woman, Mary Gullickson, claimed that Coe yelled vulgarities at her as he was holding a fake penis. She chased him off with the help of a couple in a passing vehicle.

A week prior to Gullickson’s incident, a retired dentist Dr. John Little told police that as he went for a jog near 33rd Avenue and High Drive, he saw Coe running naked from the waist down.

Shelly Monahan, a news reporter, said she was beaten and strangled before Coe raped her. She added that he had also threatened to kill her.

Police believe that Coe is responsible for dozens of rapes in the Spokane County area between 1960 and 1981. Although he was charged with four counts of first-degree rape, he was only convicted on three.

Coe, who was found to be a sexually violent predator, was sentenced to 55 years to life in prison.

He appealed his conviction, but in 2012, the Washington State Supreme Court rejected his appeal.

Shattered — In The Shadows Of South Hill, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.