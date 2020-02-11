Teen killers and lovers Bobbi Jo Smith and Jennifer Jones go on the run after killing Bob Dow

Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

Twisted Love on Investigation Discovery examines the case of teen lovers 18-year old Jennifer Lynn Jones and 19-year-old Bobbi Jo Smith, who murdered their roommate, Robert Dow, and went on the run across the Southwestern US States before finally being caught in California.

Jennifer had been dating boys since she was fourteen; however, she seemed to discover a kindred spirit with Bobbi Jo. She moved into the house that Bobbi Jo shared with 49-year-old Bod Dow and his incapacitated mother.

As well as a roof over her head Dow kept Bobbi Jo well supplied with a variety of drugs. In return, Bobbi Jo would bring young women back for Dow, telling them she knew somewhere they could party. Dow expressed an interest in having sex with Jennifer, but she was repulsed by the idea.

As time passed and the two young women became closer and more and more consumed by drug addiction, they became convinced that the world and particularly Bob Dow was trying to force them apart. They decided to kill Dow.

The murder of Bob Dow

On May 5, 2004, Bobbi Jo supplied Jennifer with a loaded firearm, which she hid in the back of her pants. She went into Dow’s home and told him she wished to sex with him. Precisely what happened next remains unclear, but Dow was shot dead.

Jennifer and Bobbi Jo immediately confessed the murder to Jennifer’s mother and sister, and sister’s girlfriend. The five women all agreed to skip town. They drove a banged-up pickup truck slowly across Texas and New Mexico. In Arizona, the small group of outlaws fractured, with only Jennifer and Bobbi Jo continuing to California.

Jennifer and Bobbi Jo went on the run

Just over the state line in the small town of Blythe, California, the two women were finally arrested by police officers who were allegedly acting on information received from family members. Despite fantasizing about Thelma and Louise or Bonnie and Clyde scenarios of going out in a blaze of gunfire, the two surrendered without incident.

The pair were tried separately with Jennifer receiving a sentence of 48 years and Bobbi Jo, a sentence of 50 years in prison.

Bobbi Jo appealed in 2007 but the judgment was affirmed by the Eleventh Court of Appeals in Texas.

Other cases involving homicidal women

