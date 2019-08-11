Anthony Garcia’s firing from his job sparked an all-consuming and murderous rage, that led to the death of four people. Impact of Murder on Investigation Discovery examines Garcia’s hate-fueled crimes.

In 2001 Dr. Anthony Garica was fired from his job at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska by Dr. Roger Brumback and Dr. William Hunter. Instead of accepting the decision and moving on with his life, Garcia decided to seek revenge.

In 2008 Hunter’s 11-year-old son Thomas and 57-year-old housekeeper, Shirley Sherman wwereas stabbed to death at the Hunter’s family home. At the time police were unable to pin down a suspect and it was not until Garcia struck again in 2013 that they made the connection to him.

Not content with murdering the son of one of his former co-workers, in 2013 Garcia shot Brumback dead at his home and then stabbed his wife to death.

Detectives working on the case were able to connect the way the pair were killed with the 2008 crimes and Garcia was arrested.

Garcia was found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder in 2016 and in September 2018, 45-year-old Garcia was sentenced to death by a three-judge panel.

Impact of Murders airs at 10:00 pm on Investigation Discovery.