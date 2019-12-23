Home > True Crime

Amber Owens killed by estranged husband Dominique Mays: The Night That Didn’t End

23rd December 2019 6:16 PM ET
Dominique Mays was found guilty of manslaughter. Pic credit: Montgomery County Jail

Amber Owens left home to attend work at a waffle house in Dayton, Ohio, on October 21st, 2014, her family never saw her alive again. Three days later, a missing person’s report was filed.

On November 4th, her car was found abandoned, and exactly a month later, her body was found decomposing at the side of the road in West Dayton. The 23-year-old mother of three children had been brutally murdered.

The last person to see her alive had been her twin sister Alicia who had attended a party with Amber. Suspicion soon began to fall on Amber’s estranged husband, Dominique Mays.

Mays, by his own admission, acknowledged that the couple had a stormy relationship, which included a history of domestic violence. He was already on probation for previously striking Amber, but he claimed not to have harmed her on this occasion.

The following January, Mays was arrested for a violation of his probation. He was due to be released a few months later, but the police managed at the last minute to gather enough evidence to keep him in jail and charge him with the murder of Amber.

Mays was found guilty and sentenced on a count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of felonious assault, one count of abduction, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of gross abuse of a corpse and one count of domestic violence. He was ordered to serve 20 years in prison.

The cold-hearted killer even attended his wife’s funeral after been told not to by Owens’ family; he sat at the front of the church with his son on his lap and wiped tears from cheeks.

While awaiting trial for his wife’s murder, Mays was accused of raping another inmate.

Amber’s grandmother, Bette Roebuck, said of Mays at his sentencing that she hoped he would say sorry and ask God for forgiveness.

