Amber Owens killed by estranged husband Dominique Mays: The Night That Didn’t End

Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

Amber Owens left home to attend work at a waffle house in Dayton, Ohio, on October 21st, 2014, her family never saw her alive again. Three days later, a missing person’s report was filed.

On November 4th, her car was found abandoned, and exactly a month later, her body was found decomposing at the side of the road in West Dayton. The 23-year-old mother of three children had been brutally murdered.

The last person to see her alive had been her twin sister Alicia who had attended a party with Amber. Suspicion soon began to fall on Amber’s estranged husband, Dominique Mays.

Mays, by his own admission, acknowledged that the couple had a stormy relationship, which included a history of domestic violence. He was already on probation for previously striking Amber, but he claimed not to have harmed her on this occasion.

The following January, Mays was arrested for a violation of his probation. He was due to be released a few months later, but the police managed at the last minute to gather enough evidence to keep him in jail and charge him with the murder of Amber.