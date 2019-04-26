Abraham Shakespeare was murdered by Dorice ‘Dee Dee’ Moore after $30million lottery win: In Plain Sight profiles tragic case

The murder of lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare by Dorice “Dee Dee” Moore is featured on the latest episode of In Plain Sight on Investigation Discovery.

On November 15, 2006, Shakespeare, 42, purchased a lottery ticket at a convenience store in Frostproof, Florida, and won $30 million, but he opted for a lump sum of $17 million.

Shakespeare, who worked as a laborer and a truck driver, used the money to change his life by relocating to a gated community and purchasing a million-dollar home.

He would also help his family and anyone who would ask for help; however, in April 2009, Shakespeare vanished without a trace. It wasn’t until November that year, that his relatives reported him missing.

In January 2010, law enforcement officers discovered Shakespeare’s body buried underneath a slab of cement behind a home in Plant City.

An investigation revealed that after finding out about Shakespeare’s lottery win, Moore befriended him in April 2009, giving him the impression that she would help him manage his money, but instead she stole his winnings and killed him. Shakespeare was fatally shot twice in the chest with a .38-caliber pistol.

Shakespeare’s friend and co-worker, Greg Smith, helped police bring Moore to justice by concealing an audio recording device inside a Red Bull can to record their conversations.

She promised Smith $65,000 if he’d help her dodge the police. On the audio tape, Moore could be heard saying, “I’m so deep in this… with you right now. If you go down, I go down. I’m not gonna get caught.”

Moore was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County jail on first-degree murder charges.

While in police custody, she denied killing Shakespeare, telling officers that she was set up by a drug dealer named Ronald, who was the one who killed Shakespeare. She went on to say that Ronald and his crew were targeting her and threatening to kill and chop up her son.

She also mentioned a woman named Dee-anna, who could back up her story, but Law enforcement officers weren’t buying Moore’s claims. They believe she fabricated several stories, including telling the victim’s family that he had run off with a woman because he was tired of giving everybody money, to cover her own tracks.

On December 10, 2012, Moore was found guilty of murdering Shakespeare and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

