Holly Bobo was a 20-year-old nursing student living with her parents and brother in Darden, Tennessee, when she disappeared in April 2011. Her partial remains weren’t found until 2014 when her death was ruled a homicide, the result of a gunshot to the back of her head.

On the morning she disappeared, her brother Clint said he saw her remonstrating with a man in camouflage in front of the house, she appeared to be in distress. He saw them walk off into the woods, and this was the last her family ever saw of her.

Extensive searching discovered many of her items dotted around the nearby town, her lunchbox, a receipt with her name on it, her cellphone, and a school card were all found, but there was no sign of Holly herself. It was September 2014 before some hunters found her partial remains in the woods.

Dylan Adams was arrested on unrelated charges in 2014, and while in custody, he told police he had seen Holly at his brother Zach’s home after her supposed abduction. He claimed to have observed her with his brother and Jason Autry.

Further investigations by police led them to focus on Autry and both Adams’s brothers. It was announced in 2017 that Jason Autry testified against Zach Adams in exchange for leniency.

The two Adams brothers and Autry were all charged with the abduction, rape, and murder of Holly.

Zach Adams was convicted of murder in September 2017 and was sentenced to life without parole plus 50 years. Autry and Dylan Adams are still awaiting trial.

This is a case that’s surrounded in confusion and controversy. There have been accusations of police incompetence and coercion, and inconsistencies in statements and confessions. The testimony of Dylan Adams, who suffers learning difficulties, has been especially questioned.

At Zach Adams’s trial, the former lead investigator from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation caused a sensation by saying he didn’t think these 3 men had killed Bobo.

