Zombie Apocalypse 2021? Some Twitter users think Nostradamus predicted Russian scientists will cause a plague of the undead

Some Twitter users have recently been sharing tweets warning that the French physician and seer Nostradamus (Michel de Nostredame) predicted there will be a zombie apocalypse in 2021.

In popular culture, the zombie apocalypse is a fictional future event when civilization collapses due to an army of the undead overcoming the living.

The idea of a zombie apocalypse has captivated popular imagination and spawned an entire genre of TV shows and films, such as The Walking Dead, iZombie, Santa Clarita Diet, Shaun of the Dead, and Train to Busan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Claims that Nostradamus predicted the zombie apocalypse originated from an astrology website

Claims by Twitter users that Nostradamus predicted there will be a zombie apocalypse in 2021 appear to have originated from the website Yearly Horoscope.

Yearly Horoscope claims Nostradamus predicted that a Russian biological weapons researcher will create a virus that turns mankind into zombies and bring humanity to extinction.

According to the website, in a quatrain from his book Les Prophéties, Nostradamus talks about the “half-dead” and the end of the world.

“Few young people: half−dead to give a start. Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine, And in an exalted place some great evils to occur: Sad concepts will come to harm each one, Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed. Fathers and mothers dead of infinite sorrows, Women in mourning, the pestilent she−monster: The Great One to be no more, all the world to end.”

The website then goes on to list other catastrophes that Nostradamus allegedly predicted will hit humanity in 2021.

The disasters include famine, solar storms, an asteroid strike, and an earthquake that will destroy California.

Fact check: Did Nostradamus predict a zombie apocalypse for 2021?

This is not the first time that social media users have alleged that Nostradamus predicted a global disaster.

Earlier in April, Reuters fact-checked claims on social media that Nostradamus predicted the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters concluded the claims were false.

Historians are generally skeptical about Nostradamus’s alleged prophetic powers, arguing that his prophecies are vague and ambiguous.

It is not clear from the passage ascribed to Nostradamus by Yearly Horoscope that the 16th-century seer was referring to the zombie apocalypse or anything of relevance to the 21st-century world.

This is not the first time that Twitter users have shared tweets claiming that an author, prophet, or seer predicted a global disaster.

Monsters and Critics reported back in March that some Twitter users claimed that the author Dean Koontz predicted the coronavirus pandemic in his 1981 novel, The Eyes of Darkness.

We also reported that some Twitter users claimed that the self-proclaimed psychic Sylvia Browne predicted the coronavirus pandemic in a 2008 book titled End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies About the End of the World.