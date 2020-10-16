Why is Messenger purple? Facebook shocks fans by changing message app logo

Facebook’s Messenger app logo has surprised many users by changing its color in the last couple of days.

The logo has remained a constant for the last seven years with its calming sky blue tone; however, fans of the messaging app saw a new update had given it a far more colorful purplish hue.

Lovers of the icon will be relieved to hear it’s retained its regular bubble shape. But the symbol in the middle now has much smoother angles.

The thinking behind the change comes from Mark Zuckerberg’s conglomerate attempts to draw users’ attention to its compatibility with Instagram.

The new, more vibrant Messenger app logo is essentially an amalgamation of Facebook and Instagram’s logos. They’ve retained some of the Facebook blue but also included some of Instagram’s red sunburst color.

The result is purple, pink, and some orange on a sliding scale.

In a recent blog, Facebook explained, “Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you’re close to. We hope you like it as much as we do.”

It’s also a prelude to Facebook starting a push on getting folks interested in their video communication device Portal and virtual reality headset Oculus.

They said the logo change “marks our continued evolution from a simple way to message your Facebook friends, to a place to hang out with your favorite people, on your favorite apps and devices.”

Fans asked why did Messenger turn purple?

Whatever Facebook’s reasons, it appears to have confused and unsettled many of its customers. Folks took to Twitter to register their opinions, with some people loving the change and others not impressed.

Some Messenger users wondered if the change was related to a campaign of solidarity with the LGTBQ Community. The colors do look a little bit like the rainbow flag; however, that’s not the reason for the change.

Some users took to Twitter to complain that they had color-coordinated their cellphone icons, and the change had messed up their color schemes.

One Twitter user said they had “ruin[ed] everything.”

There were some fans of Messenger color change

There were some fans of the changes, though. One user on Twitter wrote: “I love how messenger is purple too now.”

Facebook is regularly embroiled in debates over what they allow and don’t allow on their platform; at the end of last year, Sacha Baron Cohen slammed Zuckerberg’s company for spreading hate speech and lies.

The company isn’t immune to technical issues, as we all learned last year when Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all crashed, much to Twitter’s amusement.