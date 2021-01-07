Twitch has removed the PogChamp emote: What did creator say to get it taken off?

Twitch has removed the popular PogChamp emote from its streaming platform after accusations that the creator had incited violence.

The image used in the emote is that of gamer Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez and Twitch took the decision to remove it after Gutierrez made comments that appeared to be “encouraging further violence” at the Capitol in Washington DC last night.

The image of Gutierrez was used by gamers as a way to comically register surprise or joy.

Twitch has acknowledged the popularity of the emote and said that they want to work with the community to design a new emote.

The video game streaming platform took to Twitter late last night (January 6) to announce their decision.

Twitch removed PogChamp for ‘encouraging further violence’

In a three-tweet statement, they wrote: “We’ve made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today.”

They then acknowledged the importance of Pog and pointed out that it is bigger than any one person but stressed they “can’t in good conscience continue to enable use of the image.”

And a follow-up tweet read: “We will work with the community to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch.”

The PogChamp was added to Twitch’s repertoire back in 2012 and originally came from Gutierrez’s YouTube Channel back in 2010.

What did Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez say to get his image removed?

Gutierrez’s controversial comments came last night when he tweeted about the death of a Trump supporter who was shot after breaching the Capitol yesterday.

The woman was killed as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed government buildings at Capitol Hill in an effort to prevent Congress from approving the election of President-Elect Joe Biden.

The woman has not yet been publicly identified, and an investigation into her death is ongoing.

Gutierrez referred to the woman who died as a “MAGAMartyr” and questioned whether there would be more “civil unrest.” He also claimed that the woman had been “executed.”

He later posted a video that showed the aftermath of the woman’s shooting. Gutierrez again referred to her as a martyr and said she had given her “life for our country.”

Gutierrez has not publicly commented on the removal of his image from Twitch.

