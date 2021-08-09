TikTok frozen honey challenge: What to know about the latest trend taking the platform by storm

A new trend has hit TikTok and experts are weighing in on the potential health concerns that may stem from taking up the challenge of consuming frozen honey. Pic credit: Olivia.equine14/TikTok

Another bizarre trend has taken the internet over and this time it involves indulging in some frozen honey.

The frozen honey eating challenge started when TikTok user Dave Ramirez decided, seemingly on a whim, to freeze a bottle of honey and then squeeze some of the sticky sweetness into his mouth.

Thus began a new viral sensation that has dominated TikTok and became a trending topic.

With users now freezing their mouths and stomachs as they ingest what Ramirez called a “refreshing” treat, experts are weighing in on the sensation and are offering up some warnings to those who may desire to partake in the challenge.

Consuming large amounts of frozen honey can lead to weight gain, tooth decay, and diarrhea

In an article published by The New York Times, dietitian Sarah Rueven offered up her professional opinion on the matter, saying, “I think like most viral videos on TikTok, it’s kind of, you know, shock value, and kind of silly, but it’s a cool concept, I guess? But I feel like people could be doing better things with honey.”

She added that consuming large quantities of honey at one time can lead to issues with the stomach and can cause diarrhea. Not to mention that it essentially becomes like a gummy candy that can end up rotting people’s teeth over time.

“When you eat something that’s so high in sugar, you’re going to have an equally high insulin response, which often leads to you having that sugar high and then getting really shaky afterward as your blood sugar drops,” Rueven continued.

The trend caught on quickly, with many people expanding the experiment to include freezing drinks, candy, and other edible substances.

TikTok trends have been known to encourage dangerous challenges and some have led to the deaths of children

Although eating frozen is seemingly a relatively harmless trend, TikTok has been known for creating some dangerous challenges that have resulted in some users’ deaths.

For example, the Blackout Challenge oddly grew in popularity, with the premise being that someone asphyxiates themselves until they pass out, presumably waking up moments later.

The challenge ended in tragedy in January 2021 for one 10-year-old girl who attempted the challenge and went into cardiac arrest.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital not long after arriving there for care.

In April a second child died as a result of the challenge, succumbing to his brain and bodily injuries after spending 19 days on life support.

There have also been alarming TikTok challenges involving Tide Pods and Benadryl that posed danger to those who tried them.