This pregnant woman riddle is sweeping the internet and the answer isn’t what you first think

There’s a ton of challenges and riddles doing the rounds just now on social media, as many folks try to keep the brain cells operating while they isolate in their homes.

Sites like Twitter and Facebook are literally riddled with riddles just now.

The latest brain teaser to hit the internet waves involves a fridge and a hungry pregnant woman.

Here’s the riddle:

A pregnant woman goes out of her room and into the kitchen. She goes to the fridge door and opens a can of tuna, a soda, a yogurt, and a cookie. What did she open first?

Take a minute, have a think, and see what you come up with.

Can’t get it solved? Alright, here’s the answer. [SPOILERS BELOW!]

So what did the pregnant woman open first??

The fridge door. She opened the fridge door first. How kick-yourself-annoying is that!?

This riddle tries to confuse by getting us to think about the food a pregnant woman or we might eat first, but that’s just trying to throw us off the scent.

Also, the fact that she’s pregnant doesn’t matter at all. The key to most riddles is often discovering which information is superfluous and which gives you the answer. That is very much the case with this particular riddle.

Some smart Alecs have suggested that she opens her bedroom door first, but it doesn’t explicitly say that she opened her room door, just that she goes out of it.

Others have argued that her eyes are actually the first thing/s to be opened; however, that seems like clutching at straws.

