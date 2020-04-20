This ‘I met a man on London bridge’ riddle is the latest viral challenge: Can you figure out the answer?

Online riddles are all the craze just now, as might be expected given so many of us are ensconced in our homes while practicing social distancing.

Let’s face it; there’s only so much staring at Netflix one person can manage.

So, how about having a go at exercising the brain cells with one of the many riddles and challenges currently spreading across social media?

The lastest riddle making the rounds is London-themed and involves working out the name of a man met on London’s iconic bridge.

How is the ‘I met a man on London bridge’ riddle worded?

Although other versions exist, this riddle is usually worded in one of two different ways.

“As I was walking across the London Bridge, I met a man who drew his hat and drew his cane, and in this riddle, I said his name. What is it?”

or

“I met an old man on London bridge. As the sunset on the ridge, he tipped his hat and drew his name and cheated at the guessing game. What was the man’s name?”

Maybe take a minute to have a think about it. The guy’s name is right there in the riddle. Here’s a clue: join two words together. Still no?

OK, this is a tricky one so let’s get it solved.

Answer to the man on London bridge riddle

The man’s name is Andrew!

The answer is in the part which reads “and drew his cane” or “and drew his name.” You have to put “and” and “drew” together.

Now, this riddle works much better when spoken aloud. It is also much easier to figure out the answer when spoken aloud. However, the current situation often doesn’t allow for that, so we’ll just need to make do.

I met a man on the London Bridge, he tipped his hat and drew his cane, in this riddle I told you his name.. What is it 🧐🧐 — Sarah-Lou💞 (@Sarahlouxxo192) April 19, 2020

Many folks online went for Drew, which was an excellent attempt, but alas, not quite correct.

Some people aren’t the best at riddles, and we all know these word puzzles can cause plenty of frustration.

Some Twitter users decided to vent this frustration online.

I met a man on London Bridge & he said hey, I'm just going to tell you my name because I know you're shit at riddles 🤨 — Roxy Drummond (@RoxyDrummond) April 19, 2020

Others were quick to humorously point out the impracticality of being able to meet a man on London Bridge due to current restrictions around social distancing.

Coming on Twitter now because I am SICK of seeing ‘I met a man on London Bridge…’ No you didn’t, you’re in quarantine and no one cares about your riddle🤡 — Courtney Hazeldine (@CourtneyHazeld1) April 18, 2020

Fancy a go at some other riddles?

Perhaps you can figure out how many daughters Mr. Smith might have? Follow the link to have a shot at this tricky riddle.

Or maybe you’d prefer to guess what the pregnant woman who went to the fridge ate first? It’s really not as easy as it sounds.