This ‘I had 2 dollars’ riddle is going viral and the answer is tougher than you think

There’s another riddle doing the rounds on the internet just now, and the ‘I had 2 dollars’ riddle might be one of the toughest yet.

Riddles are two a penny these days on the internet with many people in lockdown and looking for something to do. And if this one is any indication, they’re starting to get even tougher.

Most riddles try to confuse us with either clever wordplay or confusing numbers or an optical illusion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the ‘I had 2 dollars’ riddle attempts to baffle us by combining clever wordplay with confusing numbers. Fiendish!

What is the ‘I had 2 dollars’ riddle?

The riddle goes like this:

“I had $2.00. My mom gave me $10.00 while my dad gave me $30.00. My aunt and uncle gave me $100.00. I had another $5.00. How much did I have?”

Already confused? Me too. Remember that all riddles thrive on misdirection, so try to anticipate where they’re throwing you off, figuring out what should be ignored is often the key to solving many puzzles.

Read More This pregnant woman riddle is sweeping the internet and the answer isn’t what you first think

A big mistake that many people make is thinking this is a math question. It’s not, so avoid the temptation to count up all the figures.

If you have an answer already, then well done. Read on to see if it’s correct.

What’s the answer to the ‘I had 2 dollars’ riddle?

The answer is 7 dollars.

Still confused? The key is to really focus on the last line, the actual question. “How much DID I have?” And the keyword in that question is “did.”

The question is in the past tense; therefore, it’s asking how much money the individual had before they received the additional amounts from their family members.

Our money owner said, “I had 2 dollars,” followed by “I had another 5 dollars.” All the other information is irrelevant to the amount of money they “had” before receiving more.

All the stuff about their parents and aunt and uncle was just misdirection.

Now that you’re armed with the answer, make sure to try the ‘I had 2 dollars’ riddle on your family and friends.

Fancy a crack at some more online riddles? At Monsters & Critics, we try to solve as many as these riddles as we can, so follow the links to check out these brain teasers.

Check out more riddles on Monsters and Critics

The “how many turtles do you see” riddle is a picture-based challenge, which seems simple enough at first glance. Just add up all the turtles you see, right? Hint: a bit of animal knowledge might help with this one.

The “You enter a bedroom” riddle has caused so much controversy and arguments that you may actually want to give this one a wide berth. However, if you’re feeling brave, go ahead and try to work out how many people have been killed.