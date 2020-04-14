This Burger King chemistry problem could land you a free Whopper: Can you work out the answer?

Fancy a free Whopper? You could be in luck as Burger King is offering free Whoppers to students this week, April 13 until April 20.

Unfortunately, there is a catch. Each student has to answer a daily question to unlock a promo code. Burger King will be posting a question of the day on its social media platforms — and today’s is about chemistry.

With so many kids currently homeschooling across the US, the folks at Burger King have decided to spice things up with this educational promo.

The daily challenges will cover various school subjects, including math, biology, chemistry, and literature.

And judging by the first question the guys are not kidding around, you’ll have to work for your free Whopper.

Burger King went with Algebra for the first question

The first one was a tricky math question.

day 1 of student offers: MATH. enter the answer on the BK app as a promo code for a $0 Whopper with any purchase pic.twitter.com/cBElhzaxlG — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 13, 2020

Not that we condone cheating at Monsters and Critics, but the answer to the first algebra question is reportedly 5.

In a video posted to the Burger King Facebook account, they ask, “are you a student? If so, you must know many things.”

More questions on chemistry and literature to get free Whopper

Today’s question relates to a chemical element. Can you figure out the answer?

day 2 of student offers: CHEMISTRY. the OG Bk. (enter the answer on the BK app as a promo code for a $0 Whopper with any purchase) pic.twitter.com/NiXjZJbzbP — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 14, 2020

In contrast, another question, based on literature, is all about guessing the missing word from a famous passage.

Once you’ve figured out (fingers crossed) the answers, then you have to download the Burger King app. The answer is the promo code that you then enter to claim your free Whopper.

There’s always more catches, and these are a limit of one free Whopper per student along with the requirement of an additional purchase.

Some users on both Twitter and Facebook have complained of teething problems and claimed that the app failed to process their winnings correctly.

Except the app dropped the coupon code and I can't cancel the order. Great ad for @Wendys pic.twitter.com/p9XPPcHVMq — nomdebrew (@nomdebrew) April 13, 2020

Some Twitter users reported that the promo code didn’t work, causing them to be charged for their Whopper.

@BurgerKing tried to use the app and college student promo to get myself a Whopper. Drive-thru order didn't process when I drove up. So I when back home and ordered again with a different card. The order still didn't go through. So I'm left with no burger and two pending charges — Oscar Bacilio (@Oz_IsHere) April 13, 2020

The fast-food chain says it’s running the promotion as a means to reward hardworking students who are still “continuing to study hard through the worldwide pandemic.”

Burger King has also said they have waived delivery charges for orders over $10, and they also claim to be “donating whopper sandwiches to nurses on the frontlines.”

Burger King isn’t the only company to come up with promotional offers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month in another educationally themed promotion, Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company, Draper James, announced plans to donate 250 dresses to teachers across the country in a show of appreciation for the nation’s educators.

Meanwhile, HBO got in on the act by making 500 hours of programming absolutely free on its streaming services.