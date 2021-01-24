Someone in Michigan has bought the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot winning lottery ticket

Someone in the state of Michigan has reportedly bought a ticket at a Kroger grocery store that makes the person one of the richest in the world.

The person from Detroit defied the odds of 1 in 302.5 million (302,575,350) to be the only person to pick all six winning numbers — 4, 26, 42, 50, 60, and the Mega Ball number of 24 — for the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to a news release by Mega Millions on Saturday.

“Someone in Michigan woke up to life-changing news this morning, and Kroger Michigan congratulates the newest Michigan multimillionaire,” Rachel Hurst, a spokeswoman for the Kroger grocery chain said, according to Associated Press.

As of this writing, the winner has not come forward. However, the person may have to come forward because, while Michigan state law allows winners of state-only lotteries to remain anonymous, disclosure of identity may the required for the winner of “any prize for the multi-state games Powerball and Mega Millions.”

Friday’s jackpot is the third-largest lotto jackpot in the U.S. history

The payout for Friday night’s jackpot is the third-largest in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest in Mega Millions history, according to CNN.

The winner has a choice between splitting the prize into 30 annual installments or claiming an upfront payment of $776.6 million before taxes, and $557 million after taxes, Jake Harris, a Michigan Lottery spokesperson, told AP.

The biggest single-ticket jackpot in history was won in 2019. A person from South Carolina, who chose to remain anonymous, won $1.5 billion in a Mega Millions drawing. The person chose the option of an $878 million lump sum.

The Mega Millions jackpot comes after a Powerball winner emerged on Wednesday

The Mega Millions jackpot came on Friday after 37 consecutive drawings produced no winner. It also came after a Powerball winner in Maryland won $731.1 million on Wednesday, according to AP.

According to AP, the record 37 draws without a winner was partly due to the fact that lottery ticket sales were down about 50 percent compared with October 2018.

Some ascribed the drop in lottery ticket sales to “jackpot fatigue,” but many believed it was partly due to COVID-19.

With many people staying at home during the pandemic, fewer people went out to purchase a lottery ticket.

The jackpot has now been reset to $20 million, and the next drawing will take place on Tuesday.