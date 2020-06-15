‘Pepsi has 5 letters, spell that in 4 letters’: The riddle’s answer explained

There’s another new riddle sweeping across the internet. This time it involves Pepsi cola and some creative spelling.

Most of us have a love-hate relationship when it comes to riddles.

They can be super annoying things that leave you frustrated and distracted all day long. They can also leave you open to some serious mocking from friends and family.

However, on the flip side, they can be a lot of fun too, and a great way to pass the time while exercising the old brain cells.

Well, there’s a new riddle in town doing its best to confuse everyone on social media, and it’s called the Pepsi Has 4 Letters riddle, or just the Pepsi riddle for short.

So, what’s the Pepsi riddle?

Quite simply, the riddle goes:

PEPSI has five letters, spell that in 4 letters.

At first glance, that looks tricky, eh? How on earth can you spell Pepsi with four letters when it clearly has five?

As always, with these riddles, there were some enterprising but woefully wrong guesses.

A lot of folks have answered with “Pepc.” This kind of makes sense, because “Pepc” would be pronounced the same as Pepsi.

Another enterprising genius suggested “soda,” which is not a bad guess but unfortunately is not correct. Another thought that it could be spelled as “Coke.”

Another opinion thought that it was asking us to spell ‘five.’ But that’s incorrect too.

Maybe take a minute to focus on the wording of the riddle.

What’s the correct answer to the Pepsi riddle then?

To solve this brain teaser, you need to pay attention to the wording and focus on the second part of the riddle. If you ignore or remove “Pepsi has five letters,” what are you left with?

The second part says “spell that in four letters.” So spell “THAT” in four letters. Are you kicking yourself? The answer is “that.”

If you like puzzles, then you’re somewhat in luck at the moment as there have been loads doing the rounds lately, particularly as there have been so many bored people self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of April, the “You enter a bedroom” riddle hit Twitter and caused multiple arguments between family and friends. It’s all about math and inventive wordplay.

And then there was the “I met a man on London bridge” riddle which focused solely on a particularly fiendish wordplay which led to lots of confusion and mixed up answers.