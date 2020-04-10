Mr. Smith had 4 daughters puzzle: Here’s how to find the answer to the viral challenge

With everyone practicing social distancing these days, many of us are holed up in our homes looking for something to do.

And there’s one puzzle that started doing the rounds on Facebook that has lots of us tearing our hair out in frustration; its the one with Mr. Smith and his four daughters.

Lots of us are attempting to get through the coronavirus pandemic by binge-watching TV shows and movies; however, there’s only so much Netflix some of us can take.

Some of us have taken to reading books while others have resorted to blowing the dust off the board games and jigsaw puzzles that have been stuck in the cupboard since the ’90s.

Social media has done its bit for the terminally bored by providing us with continual challenges and brainteasers.

What is the Mr. Smith and his 4 daughters riddle?

The riddle read like this:

Mr. Smith had 4 daughters, each of his daughters had a brother. How many children does Mr. Smith have?

Take a moment, if necessary, to have a little ponder over it.

So, how many children does Mr. Smith have?

The answer to the riddle is five. Mr. Smith has four daughters and one son; therefore, he has five children in total.

The question is confusing because of the way it plays around with words. It puts too much emphasis on the word “had.” The use of the past tense makes it sound like Mr. Smith no longer has any children.

But simply put, we know Mr. Smith had four daughters (4) and one son (1), which equals five children in total.

In reality, this question has nothing to do with math; it’s just a riddle based on clever wordplay.

