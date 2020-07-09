How many turtles do you see? Here’s the answer to that riddle

Struggling with the ‘how many turtles can you see’ riddle internet riddle? Well, don’t worry, we have the full explanation right here.

Yet another internet riddle has been meandering its way through social media in recent days. And why not? So long as you don’t take them too seriously and park your ego at the door, they can be a lot of fun.

And riddles, along with challenges, have exploded in recent months all across the internet. They caused lots of head-scratching, soaring blood pressures, and plenty of arguments and giggles with friends and family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

We here at Monsters & Critics have done our level best to solve as many as we can, so without further adieu, let’s tackle the latest riddle doing the rounds.

What is the ‘how many turtles do you see’ riddle?

This is a picture based riddle that focuses on trying to deceive us with an image rather than tricky wordplay.

We are asked the question, “how many turtles do you see?” and we’re then presented with a picture of what looks like three rows of turtles.

At first glance, it might look like there are only three turtles per row but look closely and you’ll see more turtles of varying size embedded within each row.

Some are quite obvious, but others are really quite small and hidden behind the main turtle, making them hard to spot.

Lots of folks were arguing over different numbers, but most people went for something like 22, 23, or 24. Numbers in the early 20s are definitely the most common. Unfortunately, these answers are all wrong.

Struggling to work out how many there are? Read on to find out the answer below.

So how many turtles are there?

The answer is none. Zero. There are no turtles in the picture because they are all tortoises.

Tortoises walk on land and have legs (just like the ones in the photo above), whereas turtles have fins because they are sea creatures.

Well done if you got the right answer, you’re turtle/tortoise identification skills are of the highest order. And don’t beat yourself up too much if you got the wrong answer, you weren’t the only one.

Fancy more riddles?

Then have a go at the ‘Sam and Sarah saw seven sharks’ conundrum. This brainteaser, which features yet another aquatic species, focuses more on tricky wordplay. Just follow the link to have a crack at it and find the solution.

Then there’s the ‘Pepsi has 5 letters, spell that in 4 letters’ riddle, which managed to frustrate so many people. Once again, you can follow the link to have a go and check out the solution to this teaser.