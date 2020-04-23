Fancams and Twitter stans explained: The lingo you need to navigate the social network today

A feud erupted on Twitter today over the past behavior of Brendon Uriel, who faces accusations of making sexist, homophobic, and racist jokes.

This has led to fans of the rock-pop singer leaping to his defense as others attacked him.

The feud has led to an explosion of various “stan” groups arguing over Twitter, combined with fancams appearing under several related posts.

If you’ve happened to see this feud play out today, you might be confused by the above terms, such as “Twitter stans” and “Famcams.” Well, don’t worry, help is here.

What are Fancams?

In its most basic meaning, Fancam is video footage usually taken by a fan of a celebrity while they are performing.

It’s traditionally shot on a cellphone or similar device, so they’re generally of low quality and quite shaky. This footage is then often posted to social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

Fancams are particularly popular with K-pop stans; that is, people who are fanatical about Korean pop music groups to the degree that appears obsessive.

These 30-second videos of dancing k-pop stars, or Fancams, infiltrates the replies of many a tweet. This is part of a craze that involves k-pop fans posting these Fancams in as many replies as they can to promote their favorite Korean pop band.

Along with these posts, you’ll find the use of Twitter stan language. What’s that you ask?

What are Twitter stans?

Stan Twitter is a group of people who reside within Jack Dorsey’s social media platform and post profusely on their favorite musical celebrity or group.

This community, which includes the fancams and K-pop stans, actually has it’s own vocabulary with which to convey their inane ramblings.

According to Urban Dictionary, the word “stan” comes from rapper Eminem’s song Stan which tells the story of an obsessive fan who becomes increasingly exasperated with the lack of acknowledgment from Slim Shady and eventually attempts a murder-suicide.

It should also be noted that another theory for “stan” has it as a mix of the words “stalker” and “fan.”

“Stan” can also be used as a verb, meaning you support a particular artist, for, eg. I stan Beyonce.

Other strange words in this vocabulary include “tea,” which doubles as another word for “gossip.” Then there are “locals,” which means people who don’t understand their lingo, basically you, before you read this article, of course.

On the other hand, “mutuals” are those you are part of your tribe, and “snack” is how you would describe someone you find attractive. Finally, “canceled” is what many are trying to do to Brendon Uriel today.

These groups are generally very tribal and will mercilessly attempt to troll fans from rival groupings.

Needless to say, there is some pushback against both fancams and k-pop stans as they have continued to flood Twitter.

#brendonurieisoverparty STOP POSTING YOUR SHITTY FANCAMS I WANNA KNOW WHY BRENDON URIE IS “CANCELLED” pic.twitter.com/xft4UxdQFn — hailey (@asianwalmart) April 23, 2020

opening #brendonurieisoverparty just to see shitty fan cams pic.twitter.com/JAD1oDID07 — no (@iclearlyloveyou) April 23, 2020

Hopefully, that’s cleared everything up for you.

Twitter can have positive and negative effects on everybody.

Individuals often get into trouble and sometimes large companies do too, as Walmart found out to its detriment when it made an insensitive joke about Fast and Furious star Paul Walker.

However, it can also be a force for good; for example, it’s the easiest and quickest way to spread a good riddle when we’re all desperate for a good brain teaser while attempting to ride out a global pandemic.