Did Netflix’s My Secret Terrius predict the coronavirus pandemic?

My Secret Terrius, a South Korean series that premiered in 2018, is going viral after viewers watching TV in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic took to social media to claim that the show predicted the current global health crisis.

According to viewers, coronavirus is mentioned in the final episode of the first season of My Secret Terrius and the plot appears to predict the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which premiered on South Korean TV in 2018, is now available for streaming on Netflix in many countries. However, Netflix viewers in the U.S. who tried to confirm the claims found that the show was not available for streaming in the country

So, if you have been wondering whether the claim that My Secret Terrius predicted the coronavirus pandemic is true, here is what you need to know.

My Secret Terrius mentions a coronavirus outbreak

Although the series is currently not available for streaming on Netflix in the United States, video clips of the scene in which the show supposedly predicted the coronavirus pandemic have been uploaded online by many Netflix viewers outside the country.

The scene occurs in the final episode of Season 1 (Season 1, Episode 10, at 53 minutes), according to Netflix viewers (see clips below).

In the scene, a medical researcher is shown telling an investigator that they need to do more research into a virus that appears to be a mutant coronavirus. The investigator asks whether the virus was the same as MERS and the researcher explains that MERS, SARS, and other “common flu viruses” belong to a family called coronavirus.

My Secret Terrius, Season 1, Ep.10

Netflix

Skip to 53 before they pull this down.

This will send a shiver down your spine.#ChineseVirus19 Thanks for the video @akanxabisht! pic.twitter.com/cYBhC3ReAY — A La Vile De Satara (@AdvancedMaushi) March 26, 2020

This is viral on #WA My Secret Terrius, S1, E10, @ 53 minutes talks in detail about Coronavirus. Just as it is spreading now. This South Korean show was released in 2018, available on Netflix, but not in India. pic.twitter.com/C5ary22d9o — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) March 28, 2020

The researcher goes on to explain that coronavirus attacks the respiratory system and that the mutant version is deadlier. She says that MERS infection had a fatality rate of 20 percent but the mutant coronavirus has an infection mortality rate of 90 percent.

The researcher also says that the incubation period for the coronavirus infection is two-to-14 days. She adds that the engineered version was designed to directly attack the lungs after only five minutes of exposure and that there is no vaccine or cure available for it.

The episode later shows school children being instructed on how to wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus.

No, My Secret Terrius did not predict coronavirus pandemic

Contrary to claims on social media, My Secret Terrius does not predict the coronavirus pandemic. The virus that is the subject of the show is a lab-engineered pathogen, but researchers have denied conspiracy theory claims that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is man-made.

The coronavirus referenced in the show also has a much higher mortality rate (90 percent) than COVID-19. Estimates of the mortality rate for COVID-19 vary from one percent to six percent. Although some claim it could be even higher, no estimate approaches 90 percent.

Besides, the emergence of COVID-19 was not unexpected. Experts have been warning about the threat of a coronavirus pandemic since the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak in 2003 and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) outbreak in 2012.

The warnings by experts inspired movies like Contagion.

This is not the first time people are claiming on social media that the coronavirus pandemic was predicted years before it happened.

Monsters & Critics reported that some Twitter users claimed that writer Dean Koontz predicted the coronavirus pandemic in his 1981 book, The Eyes of Darkness.

Others claimed that the self-proclaimed psychic, Sylvia Browne, predicted the pandemic in a book she wrote 12 years ago.