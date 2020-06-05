Dear Class of 2020 YouTube event postponed due to George Floyd memorial service

A Dear Class of 2020 YouTube graduation event featuring a star-studded lineup of performers and former U.S. President Barack Obama has been postponed.

The special event was set to take place with a live stream online as a way to commemorate the graduating classes of 2020. However, it will be moved to a later date out of respect for the family of the late George Floyd.

Dear Class of 2020 YouTube event moved

The Dear Class of 2020 graduation event was originally set to stream live online via YouTube on Saturday, June 6. A scheduling change was made in order to move it to Sunday, June 7, though.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amongst those involved in the event are a number of celebrities. Singers Beyonce, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift are amongst the headliners. Also set to appear are Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, and Shawn Mendes.

Singer Lizzo will perform in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic for the event. There will also be a host of other celebs making appearances throughout the live stream on YouTube.

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle are also scheduled to speak to the Class of 2020 during the live streaming graduation event.

More details about the Dear Class of 2020 YouTube event are available at the official page here.

Event postponed out of respect to George Floyd’s family

The postponement is out of respect to the family of the late George Floyd who lost his life in Minnesota on May 25. Floyd, an unarmed African American man, was killed by a white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes as he was taking him into custody. Three other officers stood nearby as that happened.

It led to protests against racial inequality taking place across the country. In addition, companies, celebrities, and others showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement in different ways.

Charges have been brought against all four officers involved in the incident with Chauvin’s charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter upgraded to a second-degree murder charge.

On Saturday, Floyd’s family will have the second of three planned funeral services. The service is set to take place in Raeford, North Carolina.

There were other funeral services said to be taking place in Minnesota and Houston, with former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. offering to pay the costs for those services and two others.