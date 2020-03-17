Coronavirus challenge: TikTok influencer Ava Louise films herself licking plane toilet seat to gain clout

Ava Louise, a TikTok influencer who recently appeared on the Dr. Phil show, has uploaded a video to multiple social media platforms showing her licking an airplane toilet seat to start a “coronavirus challenge.”

Ava Louise, 22, took to TikTok and Twitter on Saturday, March 14, to post the video, titled “coronavirus challenge.”

The video shows her crouched in front of a toilet seat. She looks at the camera and then licks the seat.

She posted the video to TikTok and Twitter. TikTok took down the video after it went viral, but it was still live on Twitter, where it has received more than 351,000 views so far.

She captioned the video:

“Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane.”

Warning: Licking toilet seats to participate in the coronavirus challenge is risky and potentially harmful to your health. The CDC offers information about how to protect yourself from coronavirus infection.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

After posting the video she braced herself for the backlash that she knew would follow.

Waiting to get dragged — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Reactions on Twitter

The reactions on Twitter were mostly negative. Many Twitter users expressed disgust and slammed Louise for going to such extreme lengths to gain social media clout. Others posted ridiculing comments.

Her parents must be so proud… — Dan Rice (@dor0419) March 14, 2020

I am pleased to announce that the first resident in the Kingdom of Idiot is @realavalouiise. She surpassed all qualifications. Currently Ava Louise stands alone in the Kingdom. It’s not so much that she licked a toilet seat, but that she thinks it’s valuable content. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/4pJBJtdEvD — Kingdom of Idiot Recruiter (@kingdomofidiot) March 16, 2020

However, some Twitter users appeared to approve of her action and expressed admiration.

I’ve given up on makeup I’m an @realavalouiise Stan account now — STREAM SKINNY LEGEND ANTHEM (@bitchimhenrymua) March 16, 2020

Just wanna say @realavalouiise is my inspiration for life I just wanna be like her. Her story is so heart warming — James (@bitchimjamess) March 16, 2020

Ava Louise responds to critics

Ava Louise admitted frankly that she did the coronavirus challenge to gain clout.

We love a successful PR stunt — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 16, 2020

My mom on the phone this morning : Ava why did you start the coronavirus challenge?

Me: clout …….and she was like bet going to the lawyer to trademark it 😂 — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

Clout is clout — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

She also claimed that she couldn’t get coronavirus (like Idris Elba) because she is a rich blonde and only people who use Facebook get coronavirus.

Y’all mad, I’m rich we are not the same — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

I can’t get coronavirus…..just like the gays rich blonde bitches are IMMUNE — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus only kills you if you use Facebook — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

Ava Louise claimed that the stunt was a social experiment

She also reportedly said she performed the coronavirus challenge as a “social experiment,” according to the Daily Mail.

She didn’t appear to be bothered by the negative reactions on social media. Instead, she appeared to revel in the attention she was getting as a result of the action. She posted a link to multiple websites that picked up her story.

I trolled AMERICA — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 16, 2020

READ WHAT THE DAILY STAR QUOTED SKWKSKSKS pic.twitter.com/0fKm3c41b3 — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 16, 2020

She told Insider that she licked the toilet seat because she was tired of a “b***h” named corona [coronavirus] getting more publicity than her.

“I just wanted more attention than this corona b***h, but she’s good,” she said, according to Insider. “So I capitalized off her. And now I’m like global news. My mom told me she’s proud of me I shed light on pandemic while wearing Fendi sunglasses.”

YALL IM SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/nkWJU1aO0N — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 16, 2020

Louise also claimed that she has been getting more attention on TikTok since she posted the video. She bragged that one of her songs, “Skinny Legend Anthem,” has gone viral and that the top TikTok influencer, lilhuddy (Chase Hudson), was using the song in his videos.

Lil huddy just made a tik tok to my song IM SCREAMING — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

She also said the attention has helped her to talk about social issues she’s always wanted to talk about — such as racism, bigotry, and xenophobia.

Ok so now that you’re all on my page – racism is bad. Gay people are good. Transphobia is grosser than me licking a toilet. Good day — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

Who is Ava Louise?

Ava Louise is from Miami and she is 22 years old. She is a TikTok influencer with 21,000 followers on the platform. She has 157,000 followers on Instagram, and more than 7,500 on Twitter.

She recently appeared on the Dr. Phil show.