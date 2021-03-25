Jensen Karp has been labeled as a “Milkshake Duck” much to everybody’s confusion. Pic credit: Steve Buissinne/MirelaSchenk/Pixabay

Recently, the internet has been exploding over the escapades of Jensen Karp, who has been dubbed the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Guy. This all started when Karp uploaded a series of tweets depicting his most recent experience with the famous cereal brand.

But now, as the situation escalates, he has been labeled as a “Milkshake Duck” much to everybody’s confusion.

Who is Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp guy?

Jenson Karp is a comedian and entertainment personality. He hosts a podcast called Talk Ain’t Cheap. On his Twitter account, he describes himself as, “Father, writer, only person to debate at Oxford and perform at the Gathering of the Juggalos.”

On March 22, he tweeted an image of two sugar-crusted shrimp tails amidst the contents of his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Tagging the cereal company, he wrote, “Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit).”

This garnered the attention of his followers, including actor Seth Rogen, and it instantly went viral. Karp has been posting updates ever since, including the misinformed messages he’s been receiving from the cereal company.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Publicly, Cinnamon Toast Crunch tried to insist that the items were solely sugar and cinnamon build-up left in the box, causing Karp to tweet out more images and details.

Doubling down, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Guy began to disclose more information about his findings and he enlisted his wife — who was later revealed to be the actor who played Topanga from Boy Meets World— to further explore the box of cereal.

He wrote, “UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss.”

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

What is a Milkshake Duck?

Sadly, the humor found through Karp’s updates began to die down as multiple people stepped up and called him a “chronic liar,” among many other things.

Writer Melissa Stetten tweeted, “He’s a manipulative gaslighting narcissistic ex-boyfriend who once told me he was surprised I hadn’t killed myself because my life was so worthless?”

She continued to say that she’s been receiving “lots of tweets” from women who have had similar experiences.

Another Twitter user, (@meghanapolis) wrote, “Cinnamon toast shrimp guy is not a good person. He is selfish, controlling, manipulative, and ruined my life for close to a decade. Even after he broke up with me, he kept in close contact to try to mold me into the person he wanted me to be…”

While his perceived character continues to be exposed, Karp has joined the club of “Milkshake Ducks”, including the recent viral Twitter personality, Bean Dad.

For those who may have missed it, Bean Dad is a man named John Roderick, who shot to internet infamy after sharing a story about his daughter wanting to eat baked beans. He shared her hours-long struggle just to open the can, while refusing to help her get it open.

Bean Dad wasn’t well-received to begin with but when old offensive tweets were uncovered, he became a Milkshake Duck and ultimately deleted his Twitter account.

The concept of “Milkshake Duck” spun into existence after a viral 2016 tweet

On June 12, 2016, Twitter user PixelatedBoat wrote, “The whole internet loves Milkshake Duck, a lovely duck that drinks milkshakes! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the duck is racist.”

Since, this concept has been used to describe the rapid rise and fall of people — mostly entertainment personalities and celebrities — who reach virality and then get exposed for their poor behaviors.

Jensen Karp has yet to respond to these allegations.