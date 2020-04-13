‘1 rabbit saw 6 elephants while going to the river’: Can you solve answer to the viral animal riddle?

There is a new riddle online to keep people’s minds active as they self isolate and quarantine during the current pandemic.

This riddle asks how many animals are going towards a river with the riddle starting: “1 rabbit saw 6 elephants while going to the river.”

Here is the full riddle:

One rabbit saw six elephants while going to the river. Every elephant saw two monkeys going towards the river. Every monkey holds one parrot in their hands. How many animals are going towards the river?

How many animals are going towards the river?

The riddle/puzzle itself does two things.

First, it asks that people understand grammar and the English language. The second is just to use simple mathematics.

However, even when doing that, there are still arguments.

Who can solve this riddle? 1 rabbit saw 6 elephants while going to the river. Every elephant saw 2 monkeys going towards the river. Every monkey holds 1 parrot in their hands. How many animals are going towards the river? pic.twitter.com/Caa6MMIw8D — Emmy Koning (@Com4all) April 12, 2020

Here is a look at each part of the riddle.

1 rabbit saw 6 elephants while going to the river.

This is simple English. It does not say the elephants are going to the river. It says the rabbit is going to the river when it sees 6 elephants.

So, therefore, only one rabbit is going to the river.

Every elephant saw 2 monkeys going towards the river.

So, this said that every elephant saw two monkeys going to the river. Once again, this is English. It didn’t say “each elephant,” it said “every elephant,” so the elephants, as a group, saw a total of two monkeys.

This means there are now two monkeys and one rabbit going to the river.

Finally, every monkey holds 1 parrot in their hands.

There are two monkeys going to the river, and each one has a parrot.

This means that one rabbit, two monkeys, and two parrots are going to the river.

That means five animals are going to the river.

There was at least one argument that a parrot is not an animal, but a bird.

How is it wrong? 1 rabbit saw 6 elephants while going to the river so it means the rabbit was going to the river not the elephants and elephants saw 2 monkeys and they had 2 parrots in their hands but parrots aint animal so the total number is 3. — Hira 🌻 (@beechplss_) April 13, 2020

But, that argument is wrong because all birds are animals. Therefore, five animals are going to the river in this riddle.

Other online riddles have fans attention

There are many other riddles and brain-teasers online to keep you occupied as you quarantine and self-isolate.

The Mr. Smith had 4 Daughters riddle had people arguing about how many children that Mr. Smith really had last week.

There was also a picture puzzle where people had to spot the hidden cat in the picture of a woman with a broom that had people pulling their hair out.

For movie fans, there was also the great 66 Movies in a Picture Challenge, where there were 66 images in one photo that related to a classic movie for fans to find.