Why was the Schipperke disqualified and ineligible at Westminster?

Some drama unfolded at the 2019 Westminster Kennel Club dog show this year, as a Schipperke named Colton was disqualified.

Colton was ruled ineligible for the Best In Show competition, which took place Tuesday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Colton was ruled ineligible because of problems with his ownership. At the time, the Schipperke had won the non-sporting group on Monday night. Little information was provided at the time, but it was clear that Colton himself wasn’t the issue.

Viewers took to Twitter, asking why Colton wasn’t able to compete. At the time, Westminster Dog Show’s Twitter account didn’t clarify, but hinted that ownership eligibility requirements were not met.

Details later surfaced, revealing that Colton’s owner appeared to have some sort of connection with the family of the judge of Best In Show, clearly causing a conflict of interest.

The Schipperke has several owners and his handler, Christa Cook, opened up about the conflict of interest on Facebook after his disqualification, revealing that it was a distant working relationship.

“However one of Colton’s wonderful owners has a distant working relationship with this evening’s Best in Show judge – Mr. Peter Green,” she wrote.

The New York Post revealed that Green’s longtime partner had also co-owned dogs with one of Colton’s current owners. As mentioned, it’s not uncommon for these show dogs to have more than one owner.

Westminster viewers were confused and some even called for justice for Colton.

The reactions appeared to be mixed. While some viewers argued that it wasn’t Colton’s fault, others were shocked that this came up so late in the competition.

Gabriel Rangel and King won for the third time at Westminster, despite Colton the Schipperke’s ineligibility drama stealing the show.