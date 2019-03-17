Who is April the Giraffe’s baby daddy and did she have a boy or a girl?

By Shaunee Flowers

16th March 2019 9:57 PM ET

April the Giraffe has given birth again except this time, with much less fanfare than the last. With news that April is now a mother of two, many fans of the Animal Adventure Park resident have been asking about April’s new calf and they want to know if this baby giraffe was fathered by the same male giraffe as her previous calf.

What many may not have realized is that April the Giraffe’s newest calf is actually the fifth that she has given birth to. Baby number four, which is the calf that made April famous at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, was a girl.

Who is April the Giraffe’s baby daddy?

She was named Tahiri and was fathered by Oliver the Giraffe, who also lives at Animal Adventure Park. This was Oliver’s first offspring as he is 10 years younger than April at just 7 years old now to April the Giraffe’s 17 years.

The father of April’s newest offspring is Oliver again, making him a giraffe dad twice now.

Did April the Giraffe a girl or boy?

It was announced last year that April was pregnant again. A typical giraffe pregnancy lasts for 15 months. This time around, many checked for updates on April but her lengthy pregnancy wasn’t watched daily on live cam like her last.

It was on Saturday around 11 a.m. EST that April was found in labor by her caregivers. At that point, part of the baby giraffe’s leg had already come out. April the Giraffe gave birth at 12:43 a.m. and the newest giraffe at Animal Adventure Park stood up 1:27 p.m.

April and Oliver’s newest calf is a baby boy and so far, he has not been named. It’s not clear if the Animal Adventure Park plans to have a naming contest again or if they will name him themselves.