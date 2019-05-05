Wendy’s Twitter promises to bring back Spicy Chicken Nuggets if tweet gets 2 million likes

It all started on Saturday when Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to post positive affirmations for the day. His positive affirmations included a wish for a good day and success.

He also prayed to the Lord for Wendy’s to bring back their Spicy Chicken Nuggets.

“Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” Chance the Rapper tweeted.

And as luck would have it, Wendy’s heard Chance the Rapper’s prayer and posted a non-committal response, saying, “It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance.”

But someone at Wendy’s saw a marketing opportunity and shortly afterward, the company returned to Twitter to launch a challenge.

“Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance,” Wendy’s wrote. “The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!”

Wendy’s tweet came to Twitter’s attention and Twitter’s official account responded with a message of support, saying, “There’s a chance you’ll pull this off.”

Wendy’s was happy that it got Twitter’s attention:

And not surprisingly, “likes” became coming to Wendy’s tweet from millions of Twitter users.

As of this writing, just over 24 hours after Wendy’s posted the tweet, it has received 1.7 million likes and it is already almost certain that it will receive 2 million likes, meaning that lovers of Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets can expect to be able to enjoy the popular spicy version again very soon.

This is not the first time Wendy’s has been involved in a Twitter challenge.

Wendy’s received attention and praise for its success in converting social media into a powerful publicity and marketing tool.

Wendy’s first realized the outreach power of social media when a 16-year-old named Carter Wilkerson took to Twitter in April 2017 and asked Wendy’s how many retweets he would need to get a year’s supply of free Chicken Nuggets.

“Yo @wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets,” Wilkerson tweeted.

Wendy answered 18 million. Wilkerson had only a few Twitter followers at the time so it appeared he had no chance of receiving even a tiny fraction of 18 million retweets.

But Wilkerson took up the challenge and his tweet managed to receive more than 3.5 million retweets, making it one of the most retweeted in Twitter history.

It even beat former President Barack Obama’s famed August 2017 tweet which received 1.6 million retweets but scored a record 4.5 million likes.

Although he did not reach the astronomical target of 18 million retweets, Wendy’s was clearly impressed and they decided to honor Wilkerson’s efforts with a year‘s supply of free Chicken Nuggets.