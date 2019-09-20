Storming Area 51 live stream: How to watch as countdown to raid begins

It’s time to storm Area 51! Okay, not really. The United States military has actually warned against it but that hasn’t deterred some from showing up outside of the military base for what’s now being dubbed “Alienstock.”

Months ago, what started as a joke on Facebook began to snowball into a huge event where millions have said they would show up on September 20, 2019. Well, that is today and there aren’t millions of people storming the gate but according to reports, there definitely are people showing up, hoping to find out what big secrets the government has been keeping about alien life.

If you also want to know what happens when a horde of people storm Area 51 but you don’t exactly want to go down there, it is possible to watch what is going on through a Storm Area 51 live stream. Be warned though, it probably won’t reveal any alien secrets. Instead, if those showing up do try to cross the gate into the super-secret military base, we may see some things that we don’t want to see — and we’re not talking about arrests, though that is already happening.

Weeks before the Storm Area 51 event, warnings were issued in an attempt to dissuade those planning to actually show up. And despite those warnings, those who have been livestreaming the Storm Area 51 raid have said that quite a few people have shown up. One estimate claimed that there were over 1,000 in attendance already.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews told Washington Post. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

What that means in plain terms is that the military is not amused and they will shoot if they need to do that. And no, despite claims that it will work, a Naruto run through Area 51 will not outrun their bullets.

Despite heavy warnings, people are still showing up for the event. Here’s how to watch it live from the safety of your couch.

How to Livestream Storm Area 51

The raid is just beginning and can be watched live via YouTube.

Don’t miss the Storm Area 51 event live online. Let’s hope those who showed up stay safe.