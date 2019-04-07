Kong Da Savage dead: Logan Paul reveals that his Pomeranian passed away after a coyote attack

Usually, when Logan Paul posts anything online, he’s trying to get a few laughs and a few likes. However, his latest post to Instagram has fans in tears as they help him say goodbye to his beloved dog, Kong Da Savage.

On Friday night, Paul revealed that his pup had crossed the rainbow bridge after he was attacked and killed by a coyote.

“well. rest in peace you little inbred. you little golden puffle poof. your tongue will forever be long & bountiful … my son @kongdasavage was taken by a coyote last night from our front yard. despite his savagery, he didn’t stand a chance. f**k,” Logan Paul wrote on Instagram in a tribute to his pooch.

“i’ll miss his mindless, empty stares. his incessant 7am barking. his urine stains on my chestnut floors. you’ve made your dent in this universe and i wouldn’t have expected you to go any other way… love you @kongdasavagegod damnit. im coming for you yotes heed my words.”

Logan Paul isn’t the only one who will miss Kong Da Savage. After all, he was following in Paul’s footsteps on social media with a YouTube channel boasting more than 20,000 followers and an even more impressive Instagram following with 2.9 million followers.

After Kong Da Savage’s tragic death, Logan even shared a tribute post to Kong’s page. In the caption, he wrote, “half king. half kong. full savage.”

It’s clear that the pint-sized Pomeranian had captured the hearts of many.